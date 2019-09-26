Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Shareholder Natixis Has Cut Its Holding by $3.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Halliburton Company (HAL) Holding Increased by Gabelli Funds Llc

Natixis decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 78.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 62,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 17,391 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $969,000, down from 79,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 1.71 million shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 09/03/2018 Hartford Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE FOR REVOLVING LOANS AS WELL AS FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT UP TO $750 MLN; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Gr CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 18 Mos; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF TALCOTT’S RATINGS FOR DOWNGRADE; 09/04/2018 – The Hartford Launches Admitted Cyber Liability Policy

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Company (HAL) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.09M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 10.38 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Lc owns 521,071 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Johnson Fincl Group invested in 0.01% or 3,081 shares. 38,445 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Lc. 150 are held by Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated. Indexiq Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Brinker Capital Inc holds 165,458 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 141,766 shares stake. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 2.85 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Guinness Atkinson Asset Inc owns 23,800 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 272,227 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1,788 shares. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 8.69 million shares. Ftb Advsrs invested in 1,812 shares or 0% of the stock. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney invested 0.78% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Citadel Advisors Ltd Co has 479,681 shares.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.58 billion US Long portfolio

Analysts await The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, up 10.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HIG’s profit will be $459.20M for 11.88 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.51% negative EPS growth.

Natixis, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio