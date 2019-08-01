Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Shareholder Mackay Shields Raised Stake; As Natus Medical Del (BABY) Shares Rose, Point72 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Holding

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 96.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 55,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 113,145 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, up from 57,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.63. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.18; 03/04/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Gr CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 18 Mos; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES HARTFORD’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 09/04/2018 – The Hartford Launches Admitted Cyber Liability Policy; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTED AMENDMENT ON OR ABOUT MARCH END WILL ALSO AUTOMATICALLY REPLACE CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH AN AMENDED, RESTATED ONE; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Book Value/Share $36.06 at Quarter’s End; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Net $597M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hartford Financial Services Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIG); 13/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc $500m 30Y +135

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (BABY) by 89.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 131,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.19% . The hedge fund held 14,800 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376,000, down from 146,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Natus Medical Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 153,422 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 15.88% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 20/03/2018 – Voce Fight Follows Disappointing Natus Guidance, Heated Coffee Shop Encounter; 23/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – DATE OF COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING HAS NOT YET BEEN ANNOUNCED; 20/03/2018 – Voce Nominates Two People for Natus Medical Board; 30/05/2018 – NATUS SAYS TO CONTINUE ‘DISCIPLINED & SUCCESSFUL’ M&A STRATEGY; 23/04/2018 – NATUS RESPONDS TO VOCE CAPITAL’S BOARD NOMINEES; 30/05/2018 – Voce Attacks Natus Board for Oversight Gap It Blames for Lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – Natus Medical 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 25/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 25C TO 27C, EST. 36C; 31/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ENGIBOUS, WEISS; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Exits Position in Natus Medical

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BABY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 29.84 million shares or 3.42% less from 30.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advisors Ltd Llc owns 1,120 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 14,796 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). First Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 83,988 shares. Nuveen Asset holds 0.12% or 887,674 shares in its portfolio. Comerica State Bank has 33,383 shares. Principal Group owns 277,695 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Secor Capital Advisors LP has 54,388 shares. Morgan Stanley has 198,784 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Polaris Capital Ltd Llc reported 83,120 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 19,777 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 15,074 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 389,058 shares.

More notable recent Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "ObsEva Hosts KOL Meeting on IVF Trends, Unmet Need and Market Potential of Nolasiban – Nasdaq" on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "6 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq" published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Here's Why Natus Medical Is Having a Bad Day – Nasdaq" on February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Affinity Advsrs Lc has 0.96% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 94,677 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 1.55 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Co owns 5,422 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Lc owns 0.11% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 1.74M shares. Mirae Asset Invs Limited has 0% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Mraz Amerine And Associates Inc reported 7,727 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 15,356 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc stated it has 7,219 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 51,283 were reported by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd. Victory Capital reported 195,352 shares stake. 11,073 were reported by Lmr Prns Llp. Aperio Group Llc has 322,537 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 5,715 shares. Conning Inc owns 9,065 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

