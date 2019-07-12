Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Shareholder Mackay Shields Increased Position; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Stake in Celanese Del (CE) Has Raised by $1.00 Million as Share Price Rose

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 10,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 797,346 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.63 million, up from 787,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $107.01. About 625,654 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 96.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 55,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,145 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, up from 57,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 1.97 million shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 0.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BLN TO $750 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hartford Financial Services Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIG); 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ON OR ABOUT MARCH END; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q EPS $1.64; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc $500m 30Y +135

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 5,056 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 12,800 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 52,010 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications Limited owns 22,397 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Public Limited Co invested in 775,750 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 9,728 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 11,243 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,600 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 18,975 shares. Cibc World Inc invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Company Pa holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 14,708 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated holds 0.02% or 5,025 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated holds 1.25M shares. Zeke accumulated 0.11% or 12,416 shares.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Celanese to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on July 23, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Frank’s International: Taking The Right Steps? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CorMedix Receives Encouraging FDA Feedback on Neutrolin® LOCK-IT-100 Data – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 244,360 shares to 9.37M shares, valued at $1.15B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 318,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $110,869 activity.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 765,477 shares to 26,578 shares, valued at $435,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 126,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,132 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL).