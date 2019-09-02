Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Kings Point Capital Management Trimmed Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $4.99 Million as Share Price Rose

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 122,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.25 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 1.84M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc $500m 30Y +135; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hartford Financial Services Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIG); 09/03/2018 Hartford Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BLN TO $750 MLN; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AT QTR END, BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE OF $36.06 DECLINED 3% FROM DEC. 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – The Hartford Launches Admitted Cyber Liability Policy; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 02/05/2018 – Hartford Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 26,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 27,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.62 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SAIA, COTY, AMGN – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SYBX, SRPT, MDT, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: APA, STT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN)/Alexion Pharma (NASDAQ: ALXN) engaged in rather protracted and nasty legal fight over biosimilar Soliris in Europe – Adam Feurstein – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.58% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Financial Counselors holds 90,077 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.83% or 2.51M shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc reported 0.17% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Interstate Bank & Trust stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Dorsey And Whitney Co Limited Co owns 0.15% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,124 shares. Court Place Advsrs holds 3,830 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated accumulated 10,664 shares. Fairfield Bush owns 24,677 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hallmark Management has 97,725 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc has 1,545 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Caprock Gru holds 0.27% or 7,205 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assocs, a California-based fund reported 5,488 shares.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 33,560 shares to 86,053 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 113,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 15.07 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 11,133 shares to 197,741 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 48,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc.

Analysts await The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.27 EPS, up 10.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HIG’s profit will be $460.23M for 11.47 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Finance has invested 0.02% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 605,564 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Regions, a Alabama-based fund reported 5,376 shares. Illinois-based Zacks Investment Mgmt has invested 0.4% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 1,036 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 0.1% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has 13,381 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 642,002 shares stake. 35,302 are held by Captrust Financial Advsrs. Quantitative Systematic Strategies stated it has 105,599 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 5,365 shares. Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.31% or 553,683 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited owns 95 shares.