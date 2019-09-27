Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Position Has Upped by Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc; Eagle Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Ing Groep N V (ING) Holding by $2.11 Million; Share Price Declined

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 192,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The hedge fund held 328,910 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81 million, down from 521,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.45B market cap company. It closed at $10.36 lastly. It is down 27.21% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL – PARTNERED WITH ING TO CONVERT ITS EXISTING BILATERAL CREDIT FACILITY OF US$ 80 MLN WITH BANK INTO A SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE-LINKED LOAN; 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN INVESTMENT SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON:DAILY; 12/03/2018 – DUTCH MINFIN HOEKSTRA WANTS ING TO RECONSIDER CEO PAY PROPOSAL; 08/03/2018 – REG-ING publishes its 2017 Integrated Annual Report and proxy materials 2018 AGM; 13/03/2018 – REG-ING Supervisory Board withdraws remuneration proposal; 07/03/2018 – BOAML’S WIDMER, ING’S NUGENT COMMENT ON METALS STRATEGIST PANEL; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Fully Loaded CET1 Ratio at 14.3%; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 10/04/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SAYS NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON ING LIFE; 29/05/2018 – Russian Gold Miner Polyus Gets $70 Mln Credit Line From ING

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 4015.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 15,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 15,721 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $876,000, up from 382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $60.61. About 1.37M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q EPS $1.64; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.18; 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN; 09/04/2018 – The Hartford Launches Admitted Cyber Liability Policy

