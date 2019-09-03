Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Holder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Lifted Stake; Chevron New (CVX) Stake Maintained by Steinberg Global Asset Management

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 11,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 74,399 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48 million, up from 63,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $116.05. About 3.93 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 75.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 6,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 14,868 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $739,000, up from 8,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 1.17M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc $500m 30Y +135; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF TALCOTT’S RATINGS FOR DOWNGRADE; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC QTRLY EARNED PREMIUMS $3,927 MLN VS $3,438 MLN; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Book Value/Share $36.06 at Quarter’s End; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Net $597M; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES HARTFORD’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 6,347 shares to 76,673 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 8,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,625 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25,731 shares to 78,828 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 20,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,172 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

