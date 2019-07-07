Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Holder At Bancorp Lowered Its Stake by $379,309; Energy Income Partners Boosted Alliant Energy (LNT) Holding by $4.92 Million

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 104,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.30 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 632,939 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 1.3% of Alliant Energy; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Term Loan Increase of $310M Boosts Total Credit Facilities and Notes to Nearly $3B; 30/05/2018 – David Harper Joins Alliant Healthcare Group; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 04/04/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS DUMORTIER RISK MGMT

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 7,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,289 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 28,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 1.13 million shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 0.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.27, EST. $1.07; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Net $597M; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC QTRLY EARNED PREMIUMS $3,927 MLN VS $3,438 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BLN TO $750 MLN; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE FOR REVOLVING LOANS AS WELL AS FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT UP TO $750 MLN; 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance

Analysts await The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 3.54% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.13 per share. HIG’s profit will be $422.95M for 12.17 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.83% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $388,659 activity. The insider Robinson David C sold 2,392 shares worth $110,869. $521,900 worth of stock was bought by FETTER TREVOR on Tuesday, January 8.

More notable recent The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kontoor Brands and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hartford Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Hartford buys insurer specializing in sharing economy – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Pinnacle West Capital, Comerica and Hartford Financial Services – Investorplace.com” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Hartford Named One Of America’s Most ‘JUST’ Companies – Business Wire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,850 shares to 44,590 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D) by 4,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 11,467 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 1.74M shares in its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 348 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 1.40M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 433,692 are held by Nordea Mngmt Ab. 9,565 were accumulated by Oak Associates Oh. Oakworth Capital Incorporated accumulated 0% or 240 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management invested in 0% or 170 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 9,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Tiaa Cref Invest Lc has invested 0.07% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 10,000 shares. Moreover, Pension Ser has 0.08% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Barclays Plc stated it has 465,263 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tcw Grp Inc has invested 0.49% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AEE or LNT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Alliant Energy (LNT) Up 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is a Beat in Store for NextEra Energy’s (NEE) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alliant Energy Corporation Announces Year-End 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 1.42M shares to 4.34 million shares, valued at $88.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 210,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.05% or 379,633 shares in its portfolio. Vermont-based Hanson And Doremus Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 9,243 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs holds 23,007 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Central Bancorporation And Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 257 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 126,133 shares. Voya Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt owns 9,320 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Group Lc invested in 0% or 5,340 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha has 19,854 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability has 33,679 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd has 0.08% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Advisor Prtn holds 7,619 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 3.00M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 70,000 shares.