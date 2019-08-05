Hartford Financial Services Group Inc/The (HIG) Market Valuation Rose While Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Lowered Stake; Inca Investments Has Lowered Its Position in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by $5.76 Million

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 198,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The institutional investor held 948,697 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.22 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 13,417 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc/The (HIG) by 26.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 77,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 214,839 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 292,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $57.32. About 213,065 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Net $597M; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC QTRLY EARNED PREMIUMS $3,927 MLN VS $3,438 MLN; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc $500m 30Y +135; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 48,058 shares to 807,686 shares, valued at $12.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 55,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.06% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 29,891 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 6,005 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guardian LP holds 0.04% or 5,225 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers invested in 36 shares or 0% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 92 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Lc holds 11,467 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 84,776 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Co owns 8,642 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13.02 million shares. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 51,443 shares. Moreover, Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 19,128 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc has 0.01% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 3,835 shares. Citadel Ltd reported 5.27 million shares stake. Private Advisor Grp Ltd holds 17,197 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd stated it has 337,161 shares.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD) by 384,589 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $29.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.