Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) to pay $0.30 on Oct 1, 2019; WESTLEAF COMMON SHARES CANADA (WSLFF) Shorts Increased By 91.91%

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) is expected to pay $0.30 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:HIG) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc’s current price of $58.10 translates into 0.52% yield. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 1.81 million shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF TALCOTT’S RATINGS FOR DOWNGRADE; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Book Value/Share $36.06 at Quarter’s End; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC QTRLY EARNED PREMIUMS $3,927 MLN VS $3,438 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hartford Financial Services Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIG); 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q EPS $1.64; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES HARTFORD’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler holds 0.01% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) or 333 shares. 18,808 are owned by American Century. National Asset Inc holds 0.04% or 5,715 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc owns 760,341 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Fil Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 95 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). 255 are owned by Optimum Inv Advsrs. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 1.3% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Scout Investments holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 248,365 shares. Bessemer, a New Jersey-based fund reported 19,509 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 14,050 shares. Deprince Race Zollo has 0.54% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 396,182 shares. Voya Management Limited Company holds 1.87 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ntv Asset Ltd Com has 0.17% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Orrstown Fincl Svcs accumulated 0.14% or 2,080 shares.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.22 billion. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds. It has a 13.1 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Among 2 analysts covering Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hartford Financial Services Group has $6600 highest and $5300 lowest target. $59.33’s average target is 2.12% above currents $58.1 stock price. Hartford Financial Services Group had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HIG in report on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15.