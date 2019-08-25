Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) to pay $0.30 on Oct 1, 2019; Vulcan Value Partners Has Trimmed Visa (V) Stake By $47.65 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased Visa Inc. (V) stake by 8.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 305,474 shares as Visa Inc. (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 3.13 million shares with $488.39M value, down from 3.43M last quarter. Visa Inc. now has $392.59B valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) is expected to pay $0.30 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:HIG) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc’s current price of $58.10 translates into 0.52% yield. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 1.81 million shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q EPS $1.64; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF TALCOTT’S RATINGS FOR DOWNGRADE; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Book Value/Share $36.06 at Quarter’s End; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 09/04/2018 – The Hartford Launches Admitted Cyber Liability Policy; 03/04/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Gr CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 18 Mos; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.27

Among 2 analysts covering Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hartford Financial Services Group has $6600 highest and $5300 lowest target. $59.33’s average target is 2.12% above currents $58.1 stock price. Hartford Financial Services Group had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 144,034 shares. Rampart Investment Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,246 shares. Invesco holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 15.48M shares. Ellington Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 6,200 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 35,104 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Advsr Lc stated it has 0.96% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). 15,356 are held by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P owns 26 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trustmark Bankshares Department accumulated 2,140 shares. 11,623 are owned by Johnson. Nordea Invest Mngmt has 433,692 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.23% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 0.01% or 5,801 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.01 billion. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds. It has a 13.1 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,877 are held by Town Country Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru. First Merchants Corporation holds 1.35% or 53,546 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Co holds 1,588 shares. Hennessy Advsr has 0.12% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 16,500 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 29,311 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs, Nebraska-based fund reported 90,291 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 2,234 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 122,754 shares. Brown Advisory invested 3.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership owns 76,079 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.22% or 145,926 shares. Foothills Asset Management has invested 2.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 757 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Diversified Trust reported 0.18% stake. Investec Asset North America Inc owns 44,964 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 7.61% above currents $175.23 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of V in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 2.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.63 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.