Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) to pay $0.30 on Oct 1, 2019; Sempra Energy (SRE)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) is expected to pay $0.30 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:HIG) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc’s current price of $58.47 translates into 0.51% yield. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $58.47. About 1.77 million shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE FOR REVOLVING LOANS AS WELL AS FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT UP TO $750 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc $500m 30Y +135; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 09/04/2018 – The Hartford Launches Admitted Cyber Liability Policy; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AT QTR END, BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE OF $36.06 DECLINED 3% FROM DEC. 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.18

Sempra Energy (SRE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 237 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 216 cut down and sold stakes in Sempra Energy. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 241.82 million shares, up from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sempra Energy in top ten equity positions increased from 8 to 11 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 176 Increased: 173 New Position: 64.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 2.60M shares traded or 85.19% up from the average. Sempra Energy (SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – LNG: Sempra Energy makes new appointments; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 12/03/2018 – Sempra’s CEO Debra Reed to Retire, to Be Succeeded by CFO Martin; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Rev $2.96B

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The company has market cap of $38.13 billion. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. It has a 20 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. holds 49.59% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy for 199,600 shares. Napier Park Global Capital (Us) Lp owns 21,000 shares or 15.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zimmer Partners Lp has 12.32% invested in the company for 8.18 million shares. The New York-based Electron Capital Partners Llc has invested 11.11% in the stock. Rare Infrastructure Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 941,060 shares.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sempra Energy (SRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sempra Energy 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.14 billion. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds. It has a 13.18 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Among 2 analysts covering Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hartford Financial Services Group has $6600 highest and $5300 lowest target. $59.33’s average target is 1.47% above currents $58.47 stock price. Hartford Financial Services Group had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management holds 0.04% or 5,715 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Ser Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc has 553,683 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 30,178 shares. Moreover, Spirit Of America Management Corporation has 0.11% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.02% or 591,507 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield holds 0.02% or 4,600 shares. Sei reported 146,135 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0.01% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Affinity Invest Limited Liability accumulated 0.96% or 94,677 shares. 551,596 were reported by Principal Financial. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund reported 0.08% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).