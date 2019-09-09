Hartford Financial Management Trimmed Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $403,966 as Stock Rose; Anadarko Pete (APC) Holding Has Boosted by Bronson Point Management Llc

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 186.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 177.24% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 18,524 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 22,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 2.46 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $292.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 11,639 shares to 75,336 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy After Powell Update – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.28B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management owns 215,307 shares. Welch & Forbes Llc has 0.09% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 10,626 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Com Of Virginia Va holds 3,685 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 1.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Zwj Inv Counsel reported 4,356 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 10,510 shares. Tompkins Fincl has 4,675 shares. 179,470 are held by Raub Brock Cap Mngmt L P. Cambridge Tru Communications invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested in 0% or 2,696 shares. Ifrah Fincl owns 9,684 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Oakworth holds 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 1,325 shares. Homrich Berg invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mitsubishi Ufj owns 700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 141,329 shares. Albert D Mason has invested 0.64% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). South Dakota-based Dorsey And Whitney Company Ltd has invested 0.06% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 62,631 shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Svcs Co Ma has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bb&T Corporation holds 16,514 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Murphy Capital Mngmt reported 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 7,956 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 0.11% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 15,767 shares. Finance Svcs holds 546 shares. Systematic Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% or 6,300 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 5.58 million shares. Bourgeon Cap Ltd Llc owns 19,670 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Tn owns 32 shares. D E Shaw holds 0.17% or 2.86 million shares.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.