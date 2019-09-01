Hartford Financial Management Trimmed Its Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $403,966; Consolidated Edison (ED) Stock Value Declined While Regentatlantic Capital Cut Position by $467,964

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 5,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 139,369 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, down from 144,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 1.58 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 18,524 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 22,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s (NYSE:DKS) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consolidated Edison’s Exposure To PG&E Is Worrisome Given Its Rich Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crestwood Equity Partners a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 7,749 shares to 54,799 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 31,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 300 were reported by Shamrock Asset Management Limited Company. Synovus Fincl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking owns 449,965 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 805 shares. Cutter And Brokerage has 0.07% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 3,044 shares. Schnieders Capital Lc holds 0.13% or 3,577 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Communications invested in 22,653 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York invested in 0.11% or 2,840 shares. Vanguard Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26.16 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Field Main Natl Bank has 0.03% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 1,019 shares. Moreover, Enterprise Services has 0.03% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Aldebaran Fincl reported 0.32% stake.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,689 activity. 50 shares valued at $4,231 were bought by Sanchez Robert on Sunday, March 31. Muccilo Robert bought 89 shares worth $7,530. $2,353 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Cawley Timothy. Moore Elizabeth D had bought 54 shares worth $4,569. HOGLUND ROBERT N had bought 115 shares worth $9,730. $2,101 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $292.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,446 shares to 52,352 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 11,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Advisory Gp holds 2,170 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 21,785 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Lc Nj holds 0.1% or 29,225 shares. Van Strum & Towne Inc holds 0.98% or 12,400 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc holds 27,467 shares. The Iowa-based At National Bank has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.08% or 71,454 shares. State Street Corp reported 39.44M shares stake. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.38% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Trexquant Investment LP accumulated 83,436 shares. Cap Fund has invested 0.27% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 181,925 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 3.08M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 19,749 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 3.21M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GM, HCA, TXN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 21.94 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.