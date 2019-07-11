Hartford Financial Management Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) Has Trimmed by $403,966 as Market Value Rose; Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Shares Declined While Conestoga Capital Advisors Lowered Stake

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,524 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 22,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $116.67. About 1.31M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 308,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.46M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.03. About 228,024 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38M and $292.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,164 shares to 44,759 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 24.11 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. 7,000 shares were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H, worth $743,400 on Wednesday, February 6. $145,203 worth of stock was sold by Barker Ellen on Thursday, January 31. BLINN MARK A also sold $683,813 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. Shares for $2.80M were sold by BAHAI AHMAD on Friday, January 25. On Wednesday, January 30 Kozanian Hagop H sold $785,791 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 7,800 shares. $418,992 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF.

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.35 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $25.93 million for 22.16 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 191.67% EPS growth.

