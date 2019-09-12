Hartford Financial Management Raised Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Shorts at Highpower International (HPJ) Raised By 10.06%

Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ) had an increase of 10.06% in short interest. HPJ’s SI was 94,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.06% from 85,500 shares previously. With 75,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ)’s short sellers to cover HPJ’s short positions. The SI to Highpower International Inc’s float is 0.9%. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.0406 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5206. About 15,742 shares traded. Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) has risen 56.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HPJ News: 28/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Highpower International, Inc./; 02/04/2018 – Highpower International Sees 1Q Rev to Grow Over 10% Yr-Over-Yr; 06/03/2018 Highpower International to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference in California; 03/04/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 02/04/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL INC HPJ.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 20 PCT; 02/04/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL INC – A NEW BUILDING IN HUIZHOU FACILITY WILL BE COMPLETED BY MAY 2019; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys 2.4% of Highpower International Inc; 12/03/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL INC HPJ.O SEES FY 2017 SALES $243.2 MLN TO $245.2 MLN; 28/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Highpower International, Inc./; 12/03/2018 – Highpower International Sees FY Sales $243.2M-$245.2M

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 346.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hartford Financial Management Inc acquired 9,000 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Hartford Financial Management Inc holds 11,600 shares with $635,000 value, up from 2,600 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $213.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 2.93 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Cisco Stock for the Bargain, Stick With it for the Stability – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wait for the Trade War to Play Out Before Buying Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of stock was bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 10.18% above currents $50.19 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brave Asset Mgmt holds 20,300 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Washington Bancorp owns 220,016 shares. Accuvest Glob accumulated 7,146 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt owns 284,950 shares. 154,015 were reported by Farmers Trust. Family Mngmt Corporation has 4,559 shares. Pacific Com reported 1.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 4,287 are owned by Penn Davis Mcfarland. Navellier & holds 55,840 shares. Amer And Mngmt holds 7,231 shares. Mengis Cap invested in 0.13% or 7,800 shares. 18,167 were reported by Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.27% or 803,963 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank And owns 0.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 163,230 shares. First Mercantile reported 7,890 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.60, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 4 investors sold Highpower International, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.25 million shares or 3.08% less from 1.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bridgeway Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ). Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Lc has 0% invested in Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) for 1.09M shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0% or 7,700 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ).

Highpower International, Inc. produces and sells nickel-metal hydride and lithium rechargeable batteries. The company has market cap of $70.93 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Lithium Batteries, Ni-MH Batteries, and New Materials. It has a 4.26 P/E ratio. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs.