Hartford Financial Management Lowered Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding as Valuation Rose; Sit Investment Associates Raised Its Stake in Mfs Charter Income Trust Mcr (MCR) as Share Value Rose

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Mfs Charter Income Trust Mcr (MCR) by 59.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 570,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 957,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Mfs Charter Income Trust Mcr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.54 million market cap company. It closed at $8.27 lastly. It is down 2.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.79% the S&P500.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $292.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,914 shares to 15,134 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 12,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,706 shares. 6,428 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $966,713 on Wednesday, February 13. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42M on Thursday, February 14. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Black Maria.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 37.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 58,760 shares to 234,870 shares, valued at $28.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,885 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fd (CLM).

