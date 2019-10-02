Hartford Financial Management Lifted Its Keycorp New (KEY) Position by $496,842 as Share Value Rose; Ebay (EBAY) Position Held by Cacti Asset Management Llc

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 29,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 296,859 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27M, up from 267,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 6.21 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 47,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 452,335 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.77M, up from 404,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 3.61M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Xoom Is PayPal’s Hidden Card For The Long-Run – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEO exit at eBay amid strategic review – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Deliverr Raises $23 Million, Expands Fast-Shipping Program – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Morning Note: Peloton (PTON) Pedals Its Way To An IPO – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cable One elects eBay executive to board of directors – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 1.41 million shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited owns 10,515 shares. Petrus Lta reported 2.5% stake. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.18% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 8,754 shares. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Lc has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 1,380 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc New York invested in 1.46% or 209,105 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated accumulated 3,262 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 0.15% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 21,726 shares. Primecap Ca owns 7.63M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Hartford Mngmt reported 470 shares. Adage Cap stated it has 998,600 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource Inc has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (NYSE:TEVA) by 295,739 shares to 686,543 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Deluxe Corporation Accelerates its Transformation with Key Leadership Additions – Business Wire” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Newmont Goldcorp Halts Production at Key Gold Mine – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Technologies Selected as a North American Index Component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Key Worry for AMD Stock: History Repeating Itself – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 100,574 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Logan Mngmt holds 177,563 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 2.84% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 895,200 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 435,677 shares. Victory Management holds 0.03% or 732,828 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Savings Bank reported 25,891 shares stake. Jefferies Grp Limited Co invested in 14,518 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 194,449 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% or 649,012 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 7,604 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv reported 10,500 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.38% stake. Bb&T Securities Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 312,153 shares.