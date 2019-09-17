Hartford Financial Management Increases Stake in Keycorp New (KEY); Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Boosted Stake in Nike (NKE) by $609,469 as Valuation Rose

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 7,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 656,288 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.10 million, up from 648,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $87.46. About 881,966 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 29,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 296,859 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27 million, up from 267,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 2.37M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,812 shares to 686,410 shares, valued at $57.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN) by 4,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,245 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership accumulated 0.68% or 81,251 shares. Truepoint Incorporated owns 34,384 shares. Carderock Mgmt stated it has 1.53% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Washington Trust Company has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8.41 million shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp owns 128,245 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Donaldson Cap Limited Liability holds 0.49% or 70,626 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.63% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 26,544 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 105.37 million shares. Citizens And Northern has invested 1.64% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com reported 0.19% stake. Hsbc Hldgs Plc has invested 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 62,791 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 11,156 shares. Conning has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38M and $299.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 44,241 shares to 45,464 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.