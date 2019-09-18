Hartford Financial Management Increases Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO); Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Lifted Watsco (WSO) Position by $1.04 Million as Share Price Rose

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 346.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $635,000, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.53M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 393.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 6,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 8,023 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 1,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $168.39. About 269,726 shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 354,909 were reported by Ledyard Commercial Bank. Commercial Bank Of Stockton holds 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 5,018 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.22% or 817,636 shares. Cullinan Assocs has invested 1.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Platinum Inv Management stated it has 35,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Schulhoff And owns 42,338 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 51,210 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Limited holds 40,037 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Edgemoor holds 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 5,850 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp reported 6,253 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 42,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 18.93 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Plancorp Ltd Liability Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 17,331 shares. Bbt Capital Mngmt Lc has 1.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,159 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 522,800 shares.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38M and $299.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 44,241 shares to 45,464 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Watsco Announces Advisory Board Appointments and Executive Promotion – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of Watsco, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WSO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Is Yielding 4.1% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brief Commentary On Watsco, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSO) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.