Hartford Financial Management Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Deere & Company (DE) Shareholder Decatur Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.36 Million

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Company (DE) by 37.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 27,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 46,534 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, down from 73,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Deere & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $6.01 during the last trading session, reaching $149.36. About 903,475 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 11,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 44,759 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 33,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 1.89M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United American Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management), a New York-based fund reported 114,350 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 4,929 shares. Iowa Comml Bank has 11,485 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Savings Bank stated it has 1.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Holderness Invs Communications has 0.61% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd has 0.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,370 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.71% or 317,184 shares. Private Harbour Management & Counsel Ltd owns 9,030 shares. Virginia-based Tru Com Of Virginia Va has invested 1.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management has 62,352 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Com Incorporated invested in 28,123 shares or 2.12% of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 429,581 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 43,679 shares to 123,979 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).