Hartford Financial Management Increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding by $302,614 as Market Valuation Declined; Electron Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Position in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) as Share Value Rose

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 11,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 75,336 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, up from 63,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 4.63M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 56,279 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, down from 61,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $246.05. About 685,822 shares traded or 18.49% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

