Hartford Financial Management Increased Keycorp New (KEY) Holding; Sfmg Has Raised Stake in Atmos Energy (ATO) by $8.15 Million

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 29,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 296,859 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27 million, up from 267,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 4.63M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 75,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.52M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $112.28. About 401,557 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking Corporation owns 75,406 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Patten & Patten Tn has 0.85% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 442,503 shares. Financial Serv has invested 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 11,312 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2,530 were accumulated by Next Group. Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Benjamin F Edwards Comm stated it has 1,181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 87,369 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cutler Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 151,900 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. 86,068 were accumulated by Strategy Asset Managers. Pinnacle Associate Ltd invested in 0.01% or 20,723 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Tcw Group stated it has 262,014 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 216,834 are held by Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corporation.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $299.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 44,241 shares to 45,464 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $736.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,928 shares to 86,253 shares, valued at $26.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacer Fds Tr by 19,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,946 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.