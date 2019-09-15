Hartford Financial Management Increased By $496,842 Its Keycorp New (KEY) Holding; Stifel Financial Upped Its Vmware (VMW) Position

Stifel Financial Corp increased Vmware Inc (VMW) stake by 127.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp acquired 62,360 shares as Vmware Inc (VMW)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 111,113 shares with $18.88 million value, up from 48,753 last quarter. Vmware Inc now has $61.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $151.11. About 1.48M shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 24/05/2018 – VMware Partners Honored at Annual Partner Leadership Summit; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE CONFIRMS IN STATEMENT THAT EXEC DHAWAN IS LEAVING; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn reveals the size of his position in VMware on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Monday; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DELL IS ALSO CONSIDERING MAINTAINING THE STATUS QUO – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 14/03/2018 – Fornetix Key Orchestration Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: VMWARE EXEC TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESSEN’S INSTART; 18/05/2018 – DELL HAS STARTED TALKING TO HOLDERS OF ITS VMWARE TRACKING STOCK TO GAUGE INTEREST IN A MERGER WITH VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 10.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hartford Financial Management Inc acquired 29,226 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Hartford Financial Management Inc holds 296,859 shares with $5.27M value, up from 267,633 last quarter. Keycorp New now has $18.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 10.14M shares traded or 9.24% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “MyPayrollHR wasn’t the first: Another payroll scandal this year left KeyBank exposed for $90 million – Albany Business Review” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key shareholder urges Callon Petroleum to pursue sale – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stifel Augments Diversified Industrials Practice With Key Investment Banking Hires – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is This the Key to Unlocking Residential Solar Growth? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 2.19% above currents $18.27 stock price. KeyCorp had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21 to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.05% or 6.58 million shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt has 12,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Ltd has 435,677 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Dupont Corp invested in 22,265 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 16,245 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.14% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.01 million shares. 143 are owned by Oakworth Capital. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 241,427 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Sei Investments stated it has 113,170 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zacks Investment Management has 0.73% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 2.01M shares. Sequoia Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.06% or 41,718 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company stated it has 86,068 shares.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “VMWare (VMW) Just â€œStruck Oilâ€ â€“ Hereâ€™s How to Invest – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why VMware Plunged 18.9% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts praise VMworld annual event; VMW +2.6% – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VMware Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VMware: Building A Software Powerhouse – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T reported 3,320 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0% or 2,218 shares. Hourglass Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,131 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 5,264 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated. United Automobile Association stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Fil Limited reported 90 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 124,217 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl stated it has 251 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd reported 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 5,409 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0.12% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated stated it has 5,370 shares. Next Fincl Grp Inc reported 51 shares stake. Utah Retirement has 0.05% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 14,424 shares.