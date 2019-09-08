Hartford Financial Management Holds Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Carlson Capital LP Has Boosted Its Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Position by $890,640

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 3,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 52,352 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, up from 48,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 11,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The hedge fund held 197,741 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, up from 186,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $111.02. About 147,631 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold SLAB shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Berkom stated it has 746,067 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited invested in 3,075 shares. Franklin Res holds 0.03% or 773,312 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0% or 909 shares. Fmr Ltd Co stated it has 0.06% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 65,761 shares. Macquarie Group Inc holds 0.07% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) or 493,086 shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). 3,828 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp. The Michigan-based Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Stanley holds 0.19% or 9,428 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 11,546 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,726 shares. Redmond Asset Lc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 113,716 shares to 261,284 shares, valued at $19.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 175,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Limited Liability reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Element Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,464 shares. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 4.17% or 135,422 shares. Moreover, Bartlett Limited has 3.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Tci Wealth has 2.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet North America Advsr Sa reported 190,768 shares stake. Old Point Trust And Svcs N A has invested 4.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owns 11.96 million shares for 12.08% of their portfolio. 56,346 are owned by City Holding Company. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has 2.45 million shares. 73,063 are owned by Boston. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Com holds 167,211 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv holds 64,106 shares. Btc Capital has 123,515 shares. Baltimore holds 3.11% or 150,916 shares.

