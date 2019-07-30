Hartford Financial Management Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Lowered by $552,684 as Stock Rose; As Sealed Air New (SEE) Stock Declined, Holder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Lowered Its Position

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 12,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 256,173 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, down from 268,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 1.56 million shares traded or 27.23% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $165. About 1.55M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 1,130 shares to 67,249 shares, valued at $18.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.64 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SEE’s profit will be $99.65M for 16.62 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.47% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. The insider Black Maria sold $236,629. 6,035 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W. The insider Ayala John sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713. $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.50 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 31,695 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,013 shares. Capital City Fl reported 6,834 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fulton Bank Na stated it has 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mercer Cap Advisers Inc has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Commerce Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 3.22% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd invested 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Benedict Advsrs Incorporated has 1.81% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 26,144 shares. Boltwood Cap Mgmt holds 0.6% or 5,800 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Coho Partners reported 846,322 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,363 shares.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $292.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,914 shares to 15,134 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).