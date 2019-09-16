Hartford Financial Management Has Upped Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $486,000 as Market Value Declined; As Rogers (ROG) Stock Declined, Polar Securities Has Increased Its Holding by $928,800

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 346.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $635,000, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 4.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 171,723 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.64M, up from 166,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $144.95. About 121,740 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Merger Corp by 540,000 shares to 2.58 million shares, valued at $26.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Put) (NYSE:CM) by 135,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) (NYSE:WWE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ROG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 16.05 million shares or 1.35% less from 16.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robecosam Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Glenmede Trust Na owns 513 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Northern Trust Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Sandy Spring Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated Inc holds 245,788 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 25,014 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 14,074 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 263 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt holds 168,356 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 389 shares stake. Ftb Advisors owns 129 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 2,048 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG).

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Banks sizzle as European stocks log fourth week of gains – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Roche CEO touts drugs pipeline, rules out M&A just to boost sales – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) 27% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers Corp (ROG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Research Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 301,101 shares. Moreover, Alley Com Ltd Llc has 1.25% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Motco has 1.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 222,334 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 786,751 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pzena Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 576,970 shares. Sabal Tru Com owns 2.86% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 593,979 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). West Oak Capital Ltd Com holds 36,583 shares. Hourglass Capital Lc invested in 3.63% or 233,578 shares. Fund Mngmt accumulated 879,768 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co holds 1.13% or 558,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.67 million shares. 5,442 are held by Horan Cap Limited Liability. Patten And Patten Tn holds 1.73% or 291,322 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 4,563 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Cisco Stock for the Bargain, Stick With it for the Stability – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Small Caps Are Back? – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Is A Buy Following Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $299.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 44,241 shares to 45,464 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.