Hartford Financial Management Has Upped By $318,897 Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position; Boothbay Fund Management Has Increased By $302,736 Its Bunge Limited (BG) Holding

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 29.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hartford Financial Management Inc acquired 11,811 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Hartford Financial Management Inc holds 51,995 shares with $1.44M value, up from 40,184 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $246.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29M shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 5.3% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 10/05/2018 – A return to $100 a barrel oil? – BofA; 30/04/2018 – BofA’s Gun Dilemma Is Just the Start as Activist Pressure Mounts; 23/04/2018 – Mark Tague: According to Reuters, Bank of America has spent $1 billion on digital banking over the past six year. …; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 21/03/2018 – BOFA FINDS `CORE CAUSE’ OF LOSS WAS OUTSIDE OF THE BANK; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Top Female Investment Banker Is Said to Join Silver Lake

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Bunge Limited (BG) stake by 148.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc acquired 5,712 shares as Bunge Limited (BG)’s stock rose 12.02%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 9,556 shares with $507,000 value, up from 3,844 last quarter. Bunge Limited now has $7.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 803,883 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 01/04/2018 – Bus World (PH): Bunge struggles to sell sugar trading operation; 27/03/2018 – Argentine soy crush workers to start wage strike late Tuesday; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – APPROVED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE CASH DIVIDEND, FROM $0.46 TO $0.50 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Argentina modifies soybean export tax timing in boost to shippers; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 11/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 11; 02/05/2018 – “Whatever they’re buying is non-U.S.,” Soren Schroder, CEO of New York-based Bunge, the world’s largest oilseeds processor, told Bloomberg in a phone interview; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Makes Initial Filing in Brazil for IPO of its Sugar Milling Business; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS PROGRESSING TOWARDS SEPARATION OF BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT; 13/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 13

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 155,806 are owned by Essex Services. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd owns 0.28% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 100,422 shares. Calamos Wealth Llc holds 294,802 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Ci Investments invested 0.8% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 52,552 were reported by Lmr Prtnrs Llp. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking reported 7.52 million shares. Clal Ins Entertainment Ltd, a Israel-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Co owns 0.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 169,530 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset has invested 0.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). King Luther Mngmt holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7.62M shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs has 31,434 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Viking Fund Ltd Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 20,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 14.22 million shares. Fca Tx owns 17,988 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Llc invested in 0.13% or 162,718 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 31.85% above currents $26.47 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wood. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Trust has 0.11% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.05% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Mackenzie Financial Corp accumulated 0% or 27,207 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 34,953 shares. Van Eck Assocs owns 786,314 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 0.13% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 8,203 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 0.01% or 25,287 shares in its portfolio. 11,000 were accumulated by Picton Mahoney Asset Management. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Comerica Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Alyeska Inv Group Inc Lp owns 0.11% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 150,000 shares. Moreover, Bruce & Inc has 0.16% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 15,000 shares. Gp invested in 0% or 2,467 shares. Alpine Global Mgmt Ltd Company reported 25,000 shares stake.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA) stake by 33,300 shares to 30,000 valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Northstar Realty Europe Corp stake by 37,805 shares and now owns 41,533 shares. Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was reduced too.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. 38,588 shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A, worth $2.00 million. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J.