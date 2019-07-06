Hartford Financial Management Has Upped Bank Amer (BAC) Position By $318,897; Paylocity Holding Has 1.66 Sentiment

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 29.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hartford Financial Management Inc acquired 11,811 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Hartford Financial Management Inc holds 51,995 shares with $1.44M value, up from 40,184 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $279.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 29.70M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 22/05/2018 – Dropbox Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – BofA removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/03/2018 – BofA Is Said to Seek Some Margin Loan Sales After Steinhoff Loss; 09/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO DONOFRIO CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 113 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 68 decreased and sold positions in Paylocity Holding Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 30.24 million shares, up from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Paylocity Holding Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 58 Increased: 59 New Position: 54.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.34 billion. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It has a 133.03 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting.

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $3.69M for 362.04 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.54% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $101.37. About 268,404 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) has risen 76.49% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.06% the S&P500.

Shaker Investments Llc Oh holds 3.43% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation for 55,533 shares. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma owns 524,593 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc has 2.12% invested in the company for 668,495 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 1.95% in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 176,375 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $40 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 9 by UBS. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17.

