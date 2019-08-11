Hartford Financial Management Has Raised Bank Amer (BAC) Holding; Kelly Services – Class A (KELYA) Shorts Raised By 21.4%

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 29.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hartford Financial Management Inc acquired 11,811 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Hartford Financial Management Inc holds 51,995 shares with $1.44M value, up from 40,184 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $263.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 52.60 million shares traded or 6.26% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – BOFA SAID TO SEEK SOME MARGIN LOAN SALES AFTER STEINHOFF LOSS; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 20/03/2018 – BofA Is Said to Seek Some Margin Loan Sales After Steinhoff Loss; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Women Have Fundamentally Different Journeys to Financial Wellness, Merrill Lynch Study Reveals; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Kelly Services Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) had an increase of 21.4% in short interest. KELYA's SI was 516,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.4% from 425,700 shares previously. With 141,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Kelly Services Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA)'s short sellers to cover KELYA's short positions. The SI to Kelly Services Inc – Class A's float is 1.66%. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 164,447 shares traded or 8.46% up from the average. Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) has risen 17.13% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.13% the S&P500.

More notable recent Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) news were published by: Crainsdetroit.com which released: "Kelly Services CEO to retire – Crain's Detroit Business" on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "A Preview Of Kelly Services Q2 Earnings – Benzinga" published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Kelly Services Inc (KELYA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on August 08, 2019.

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The firm operates through seven divisions: Americas Commercial; Americas Professional and Technical; Europe, Middle East and Africa Commercial; Europe, Middle East and Africa Professional and Technical; Asia Pacific Commercial; Asia Pacific Professional and Technical; and Outsourcing and Consulting Group. It has a 70.22 P/E ratio. It offers trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles; staff for contact centers, technical support hotlines, and telemarketing units; instructional and non-instructional employees for schools; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial maintenance; and temporary-to-hire services, as well as direct-hire placement and vendor on-site management services.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wood. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Investorplace.com" published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha" on July 22, 2019.