Hartford Financial Management Has Lowered Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $552,684; Farr Miller & Washington Has Trimmed Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $14.08 Million

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 190,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 314,342 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 504,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85 million shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO NEAR DEAL FOR STARBUCKS STORE-PRODUCTS UNIT; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is taking on about 500 Starbucks employees as part of the deal; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 16/04/2018 – Coffee industry worried U.S. ruling on cancer warning may widen; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership invested in 69,176 shares or 0% of the stock. Savant Ltd Co has 0.25% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 18,097 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.17% or 79,800 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd holds 0.16% or 64,866 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 1.70M shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 0.52% or 27,292 shares in its portfolio. De Burlo Grp invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Raub Brock Cap Limited Partnership reported 4.66% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bbva Compass State Bank stated it has 111,068 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hap Trading Limited Co reported 14,606 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 2,298 shares. Private Wealth Incorporated reported 0.69% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Groesbeck Nj has 3,297 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 121,321 were accumulated by Ledyard State Bank.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks Takes a Unique Route to Greener Stores – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Northrop Grumman, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Newmont Goldcorp, Starbucks and CME – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Why Has Starbucks Risen to $90? – Forbes” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Twitter, McDonald’s, Starbucks Rise Premarket – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $31.99 million activity. Varma Vivek C had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.46 million. BURROWS CLIFFORD also sold $10.26M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, January 29.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 29,981 shares to 580,068 shares, valued at $27.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38M and $292.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,164 shares to 44,759 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 37.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IBM Garage Aids Enterprises to Devise & Deploy Business Ideas – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield (ADP) – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paycom (PAYC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Communications LP reported 0.79% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). American Asset has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 6,124 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 0.64% or 21,800 shares. Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability holds 0.79% or 20,915 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory has 0.08% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com owns 358,002 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mcrae Cap Mgmt reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hudson Bay Capital Lp owns 30,093 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Co invested in 47,044 shares. Savant Capital Limited Com reported 3,437 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Adirondack Trust has invested 0.76% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Trust Of Vermont holds 67,630 shares. 46,000 are owned by Bp Public Limited Company.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of stock. Rodriguez Carlos A sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42M. Another trade for 6,428 shares valued at $966,713 was made by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. Politi Douglas W had sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129.