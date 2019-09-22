Hartford Financial Management Has Lifted Its Cummins (CMI) Position by $342,000; Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Shareholder Signia Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.02 Million

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 59.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 254,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 682,187 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, up from 427,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 193,266 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS; 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Rev $106.9M; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital; 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN Capital for $100M; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q EPS 35c; 30/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG DB1Gn.DE SAYS HAS REACHED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GTX’S ECN BUSINESS FROM GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. FOR 100 MILLION US DOLLAR

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960,000, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $161.57. About 3.62 million shares traded or 172.77% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38M and $299.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 44,241 shares to 45,464 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock has 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Company has 0.58% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Marshfield Assocs holds 510,267 shares or 5.6% of its portfolio. First City Cap Mngmt has 10,020 shares. Invest House Limited holds 0.62% or 34,416 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.75% or 35,934 shares. Riggs Asset Managment owns 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 200 shares. Laurion Cap LP reported 75,243 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsr reported 1,561 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hudock Grp Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability accumulated 695,506 shares. 35,782 are owned by Keybank Association Oh. Atlas Browninc holds 0.15% or 1,300 shares. Boston Advsr Lc owns 52,297 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 1,405 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 1.86% less from 20.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated reported 5,337 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 77,785 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc reported 0.02% stake. Csat Advisory Lp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Weber Alan W holds 1.22 million shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 40,600 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 295,005 shares. Menta Lc, California-based fund reported 15,847 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 33,232 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Com has 282,308 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 129,628 shares. 11,300 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Francisco Limited Partnership holds 3.86% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 186,435 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 647,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 3,948 shares in its portfolio.

