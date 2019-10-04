Hartford Financial Management Has Increased Its Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Stake by $407,960; Share Value Declined; As Electronic Arts (EA) Shares Declined, Maplelane Capital Has Trimmed by $23.23 Million Its Position

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The institutional investor held 58,102 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 49,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.73. About 559,436 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q EPS 85c; 22/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $214.2 MLN COMPARED TO $192.7 MLN; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44%; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 22/03/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $58

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 82.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 229,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 50,001 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $94.94. About 97,304 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $299.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 44,241 shares to 45,464 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WBS shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 78.21 million shares or 3.50% less from 81.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Partners Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 237,194 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Limited has invested 0% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Invesco holds 629,114 shares. Alps Advsr reported 0% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). 4,297 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 50 shares. Icon Advisers has 41,100 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset invested in 0% or 4,800 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 19,645 shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kemet Corp (Put) (NYSE:KEM) by 810,000 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $29.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (NYSE:LVS) by 1.35M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandler Mngmt has 5,150 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 14,294 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mercer Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.1% or 776,941 shares. Maplelane Lc holds 0.11% or 50,001 shares. Everence Capital Management invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Invesco reported 6.72M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 9,008 shares. Japan-based Asset Management One Co Ltd has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Frontier Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 546,299 shares stake. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Td Asset owns 1.24M shares. 500 were reported by Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.25% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 1.16 million shares.

