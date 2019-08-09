Hartford Financial Management Has Increased By $450,642 Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 21.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hartford Financial Management Inc acquired 7,638 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Hartford Financial Management Inc holds 43,960 shares with $2.60 million value, up from 36,322 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $234.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 4.28M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025

Among 2 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vermilion Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18. See Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Downgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $32.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: TD Securities Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Management stated it has 6,625 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Philadelphia Tru accumulated 566,274 shares. Bainco International owns 106,378 shares. Huber Management Limited Co reported 6,800 shares. New England Inv And Retirement Grp Inc invested in 10,226 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Brown Advisory has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cap Planning Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 8,075 shares stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Ltd reported 878,364 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Liability reported 53,134 shares stake. 12,024 are held by Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Incorporated. Btc Cap Management reported 132,664 shares stake. Taurus Asset Management Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19,068 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.92% or 1.58 million shares. First Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services holds 76,678 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Receives TSX Approval For Normal Course Issuer Bid – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vermilion Energy, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) CEO Anthony Marino on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Confirms Second Quarter 2019 Release Date and Conference Call and Webcast Details – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Vermilion Energy mixed Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States.