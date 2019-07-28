Hartford Financial Management Has Decreased Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake by $403,966; Stock Price Rose; As Encana (ECA) Stock Price Rose, Atwood & Palmer Has Cut Its Holding

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 339,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 845 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 340,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 31.54M shares traded or 37.71% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,524 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 22,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28 million shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $25.20 million activity. 23,174 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $2.34 million were sold by Ilan Haviv. ANDERSKOUV NIELS sold $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. DELAGI R GREGORY also sold $3.37 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. XIE BING also sold $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. 6,648 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $683,813 were sold by BLINN MARK A. $936,455 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Flessner Kyle M.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $292.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,638 shares to 43,960 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of The West stated it has 0.1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% stake. Howe And Rusling Inc has 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 34,334 were reported by Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Quantres Asset Mgmt owns 11,800 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.76% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.51% or 269,888 shares. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv has 0.06% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 56,200 shares. Farmers Comml Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 330 shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 8,461 shares stake. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Intact Inv Management Inc stated it has 38,300 shares. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn reported 89,601 shares. Northside Cap Lc has invested 11.94% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $281.81M for 5.25 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.