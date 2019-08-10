Hartford Financial Management Has Decreased Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding by $403,966; Baxter Bros Raised Its Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Position by $8.67 Million

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 184,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 371,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53M, up from 187,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 18.75M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voyager Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits; 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 06/04/2018 – ISS SAYS “CAUTIONARY SUPPORT” FOR INCUMBENT NOMINEES — ON WELLS FARGO BOARD PRIOR TO 2017 — IS WARRANTED, WHILE SUPPORT FOR ALL NEW NOMINEES IS WARRANTED; 16/03/2018 – Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo and `The Mission Continues’ Nonprofit Deploy Veteran Volunteers; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Ryvicker on Consolidation in Media (Video); 26/04/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 18,524 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 22,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 5.78 million shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.36B for 21.38 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

