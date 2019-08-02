Hartford Financial Management Has Decreased Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake by $552,684; Market Value Rose; As Align Technology (ALGN) Share Price Declined, Holder Price T Rowe Associates Has Lowered Its Position

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $164.91. About 2.02 million shares traded or 7.53% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 17.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 167,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 791,092 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.93 million, down from 959,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $199.44. About 1.32 million shares traded or 9.19% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $318,228 activity.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 5,529 shares to 361,368 shares, valued at $73.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Homology Medicines Inc by 90,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 18,789 shares. Asset Management One Com, a Japan-based fund reported 36,312 shares. Stelac Advisory Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 604 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 198,887 shares. Jcic Asset Management invested in 367 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Epoch Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Stifel Fincl has invested 0.08% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Everence Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% or 1,431 shares in its portfolio. 24,153 are held by Granite Inv Prns Lc. Financial reported 27 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Fjarde Ap has 21,379 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 2.26M were reported by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co. Intrust State Bank Na stated it has 1,084 shares.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.08M for 43.74 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. The insider Ayala John sold $966,713. 36,364 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $5.42M. Black Maria had sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629 on Friday, February 8. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Weinstein Donald sold $256,567.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,334 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Company invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.58% stake. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Dakota Wealth Mgmt owns 0.23% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 17,112 shares. Boltwood Capital Management owns 5,800 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi holds 1.94% or 93,251 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.43M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. East Coast Asset Management Lc reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Com Dc owns 1,289 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 62,081 shares. Aspen Inv Inc has invested 0.67% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% or 5,684 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 200 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).