Hartford Financial Management Has Decreased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding by $552,684; Valuation Rose; Tig Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Genworth Finl (GNW) as Stock Value Rose

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 1.67M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $292.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,554 shares to 44,894 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 12,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & invested 0.25% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Shoker Investment Counsel holds 1,889 shares. Ledyard Bancshares owns 19,946 shares. Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 2,443 shares. Bbr Prtn Limited Liability owns 27,417 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Brave Asset invested in 0.32% or 3,641 shares. Caprock Gru reported 10,614 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc holds 13,391 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 77,470 shares. Foster And Motley holds 2,740 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,969 shares. Wellington Gp Llp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Zwj Counsel holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 8,007 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc Il stated it has 7,467 shares.

