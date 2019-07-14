Hartford Financial Management Has Cut Its Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $552,684; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Webster Bank Cut Position by $1.91 Million

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $369.45. About 1.15M shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 06/03/2018 – Interceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 13/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $1.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 27/04/2018 – Work Under Lockheed Martin Rocket Systems Contract Has Estimated Completion Date of May 2020; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Strengthening Partnerships: Sikorsky’s CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter Makes Historic First Flight in Germany; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS’ CANADIAN EXPERTISE TO BE SHARED INTERNATIONALLY WITH AWARDING OF LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA CONTRACT FOR NEW ZEALAND’S FRIGATE SYSTEM UPGRADE PROJECT; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Says Marine One Program is ‘On Schedule, On Cost’ (Video); 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – PENTAGON HAS STOPPED ACCEPTING MOST DELIVERIES OF LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N F-35 JETS IN DISPUTE OVER WHO WILL PAY TO FIX A PRODUCTION ERROR; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY ABOUT 17 MWH OF GRIDSTA LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS TO PEAK POWER INC

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 2.24M shares traded or 25.00% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38M and $292.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,811 shares to 51,995 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Analyst Reports for ExxonMobil, Oracle & ADP – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nikkei tracks Wall St higher, hopes for U.S. rate cuts lift mood – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. 10-year yields hold near lowest since Nov 2016 – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canada sheds jobs in May as construction hiring falls -ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. Politi Douglas W had sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129 on Tuesday, February 5. 36,364 shares valued at $5.42 million were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. Perrotti Thomas J also sold $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Black Maria. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.53 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Bancorporation And Tru Com owns 19,553 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset Management holds 0.13% or 204,237 shares in its portfolio. Town & Country Bank & Trust & Dba First Bankers invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 294,204 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.71% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 28,048 shares. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership holds 11,015 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated stated it has 52,359 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Hartwell J M Partnership reported 2,104 shares stake. First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). South State Corporation accumulated 0.87% or 52,666 shares. Nuwave Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 208 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 22,348 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd accumulated 31,612 shares. Amer Tru Investment Advisors Ltd holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,477 shares. Highlander Cap Management Lc accumulated 5,900 shares.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 earnings per share, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 19.57 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. 750 shares were bought by GORDON ILENE S, worth $229,533 on Monday, February 25. On Thursday, February 7 Evans Michele A sold $2.30 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 7,690 shares.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Russian weapon system puts Turkey’s place in F-35 program in jeopardy – Dallas Business Journal” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “NASA’s Multibillion-Dollar Bet on the Moon: Good News for Space Companies, and for Taxpayers Too – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Gaithersburg office building sells quickly after Leidos leased the whole thing – Washington Business Journal” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “7 things to know today and where Orlando ranks in new commuter study – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.25% or 18.79 million shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability holds 0.16% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 12,705 shares. Moreover, Summit Fincl Strategies has 0.15% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 969 shares. Maple Mngmt holds 0.25% or 3,549 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Savings Bank has 3,698 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp owns 21,953 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 253 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Caprock Gp Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 20,597 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.49% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sunbelt Secs holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,253 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co holds 0.3% or 26,000 shares in its portfolio. Waddell Reed Financial accumulated 687,149 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 729,019 shares. Fincl Advisory holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,653 shares.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,787 shares to 33,034 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VTIP).