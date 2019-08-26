Hartford Financial Management Has Cut Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN) as Valuation Rose; Southport Management Trimmed Its Holding in Air Lease (AL) by $343.49 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 663,841 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 18,524 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 22,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $121.67. About 2.74 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling Inc accumulated 126 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 9.13M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp invested in 0% or 740 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company reported 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.49% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 5,909 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Hahn Capital Mngmt Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 883,182 shares. Invesco reported 43,707 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,147 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id has invested 0.14% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 614,047 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 5,628 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Davenport And Company Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 12,605 shares. Alphaone Investment Service reported 2,466 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 80,784 shares.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 21.57 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “See How Intel Corp Ranks Among Analysts’ Top Dow 30 Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $292.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 12,345 shares to 25,466 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.7% or 7.42 million shares. Capital Guardian Tru Co has 87,081 shares. Grimes owns 6,049 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Randolph Comm owns 118,881 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. Svcs accumulated 0.03% or 1,406 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.23% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt Inc owns 0.72% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 34,531 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership reported 12,256 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 1.29% or 232,579 shares. Barbara Oil invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Nicholas Investment Limited Partnership has 0.14% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ima Wealth Inc invested in 1,496 shares. Notis reported 3,750 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 181,925 shares. Epoch Inv Prns Inc owns 2.14M shares.