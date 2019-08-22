Hartford Financial Management Has Boosted Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake; Harvest Fund Advisors Increased Targa Res (TRGP) Position

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 43.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hartford Financial Management Inc acquired 13,554 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Hartford Financial Management Inc holds 44,894 shares with $1.80M value, up from 31,340 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $200.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 671,415 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/05/2018 – Comcast, Fandango Expect to Extend This Feature to Additional New Releases Throughout the Yr; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Formalizes Sky Bid in Challenge to Rupert Murdoch’s Fox; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 26/04/2018 – Comcast, Elliott and Takeda test government’s taste for M&A; 01/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Value Cuts PNC, Buys More Comcast; 23/05/2018 – Sky’s Gilbert `Reasonably Ambivalent’ About Comcast, Fox Choice; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – CREDIT AGREEMENTS ENTERED IN CONNECTION WITH ALL-CASH OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SKY PLC; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT SAID TO HOLD NON-VOTING SHARES, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX -BLOOMBERG CITING; 25/04/2018 – Comcast earnings: 62 cents a share, vs 59 cents EPS expected

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased Targa Res Corp (TRGP) stake by 0.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc acquired 17,879 shares as Targa Res Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Harvest Fund Advisors Llc holds 12.88 million shares with $535.35M value, up from 12.87 million last quarter. Targa Res Corp now has $8.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 100,991 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc holds 0.82% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 109,596 shares. Grisanti Management Ltd Liability holds 3.56% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 145,923 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3,152 shares. Natl Pension Service reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). West Oak Limited Liability Com owns 500 shares. Bessemer Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Montecito Fincl Bank & Tru invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Telos Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 91,361 shares. Country Club Na accumulated 0.06% or 13,475 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt holds 39,055 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. 147,793 were reported by Brinker Cap. Moreover, Counselors Inc has 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). California-based Chartist Ca has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.07% or 13,025 shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 40,628 shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Option Traders Making Bullish Bets On Comcast – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.75’s average target is 10.72% above currents $44.03 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 29.

Among 2 analysts covering Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Targa Resources has $60 highest and $4400 lowest target. $50.50’s average target is 40.71% above currents $35.89 stock price. Targa Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TRGP in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased Oasis Midstream Partners Lp stake by 218,837 shares to 601,120 valued at $12.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Noble Midstream Partners Lp stake by 789,089 shares and now owns 1.61M shares. Crossamerica Partners Lp (NYSE:CAPL) was reduced too.