Hartford Financial Management Cut Its Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $552,684 as Share Value Rose; Celgene (CELG) Shares Declined While American Assets Investment Management Boosted Position

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $168.82. About 666,361 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 61.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $95.58. About 1.45M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Azar calls out a Celgene drug for price hikes that are hurting Medicare; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 23/04/2018 – CELGENE CAN INCREASE NUMBER OF PRODUCTS TO 10 FROM 8; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED CELGENE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR ABX-1772, A PRECLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE DISCOVERED BY ABIDE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 132 are held by Kwmg Limited Liability. First Manhattan reported 43,489 shares. City Hldgs Company invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 9,328 were reported by Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt. Wheatland Advsrs Incorporated invested in 1.46% or 12,000 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 1.3% or 42,689 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 452,570 shares. Eulav Asset Management reported 15,700 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Argent holds 29,351 shares. 3.47 million were reported by Ronna Sue Cohen. 3,400 were reported by Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Llc. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc accumulated 1,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lincoln Capital Limited Liability, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,483 shares. 3,075 are owned by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co. Brookstone Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% or 2,670 shares in its portfolio.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38M and $292.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,554 shares to 44,894 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 941,592 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0.28% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 658,360 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na reported 0.14% stake. Orbimed Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 4.16M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 133,436 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Com holds 2.67 million shares. Highstreet Asset accumulated 0.11% or 20,906 shares. Bridges Invest Management holds 1.87% or 485,517 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,346 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited has 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cwm Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Regent Invest Management Ltd Llc owns 43,123 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Indexiq Limited Com holds 770,333 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 638 shares.

