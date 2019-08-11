Hartford Financial Management Cut Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake by $552,684; Market Value Rose; Lear (LEA) Holder Hbk Investments LP Trimmed Its Stake by $7.27 Million

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 1.78 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 89.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 53,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 6,465 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $877,000, down from 60,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $114.54. About 497,021 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sogou Inc by 64,453 shares to 101,800 shares, valued at $605,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skba Capital Ltd Llc has invested 1.47% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 34,015 are owned by Kennedy Cap Management Incorporated. Clark Estates Inc Ny holds 25,000 shares. 3,344 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 11,425 shares. Stifel Financial has 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 15,998 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation reported 136,166 shares stake. Investec Asset North America reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Gideon Capital Advsr owns 2,764 shares. 61,182 are owned by Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Sigma Planning owns 4,955 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 0.04% or 13,284 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 295,943 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 6,931 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.95 million activity.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lear Analyst Cuts Price Target On Challenges At E-Systems Segment – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Citi Downgrades Lear (LEA) to Neutral Following 2019 Guide-Down – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lear Corporation (LEA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $240.51 million for 7.27 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.64 million activity. Ayala John also sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $292.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,914 shares to 15,134 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Touching Base After Automatic Data Processing’s Mixed Quarter – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADP Stock: A ‘Legacy Asset’ To Own For The Next 100 Years – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ATTO or ADP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & Com accumulated 985,490 shares. S&Co Incorporated holds 4.1% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 230,647 shares. Baxter Bros reported 51,956 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 10,839 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Family Capital Tru has 0.08% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Essex Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.31% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wallace Capital Management holds 1,790 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Choate Investment reported 38,671 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 0.58% or 50,706 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation has invested 0.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cap Of America holds 12,795 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.24% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has invested 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 8,873 shares.