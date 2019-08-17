Hartford Financial Management Continues to Hold Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY); Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $4.03 Million

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 11,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 75,336 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 63,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80 million, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 24/05/2018 – Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 21/05/2018 – Variety: Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office; 29/03/2018 – Amazon extends slump after Trump tweet; 05/03/2018 – ARLnow: Sources: Amazon Toured Crystal City and Rosslyn Last Week; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Lc reported 167,645 shares. Moreover, Indiana & Investment Comm has 0.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zweig stated it has 4.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 3.13% or 3,997 shares in its portfolio. Meritage holds 2.83% or 15,667 shares in its portfolio. 59,043 were reported by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt. Plancorp Limited Liability accumulated 561 shares. Central Secs Corp holds 13,000 shares or 3.67% of its portfolio. Kcm Investment Advisors Lc invested in 1.42% or 12,289 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 3.12% or 3,828 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 4.52% or 17,023 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii stated it has 4,265 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiduciary Fin Of The Southwest Inc Tx accumulated 4,961 shares or 2.57% of the stock.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Forget Amazon: Here Are 3 E-Commerce Stocks to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What You Need To Know About TurnKey, Amazon’s Real Estate Partnership With Realogy – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Analyst Sees Upside Potential In Alphabet, Twitter and Amazon – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Pentagon head orders cloud contract review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.6% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Patten Grp Inc Inc holds 1.08% or 95,036 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 125,304 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc reported 32,309 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 2,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fin stated it has 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Family Corporation has invested 0.77% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp reported 24,339 shares. 106,434 were accumulated by Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. City invested in 1,000 shares. Birmingham Mngmt Incorporated Al accumulated 88,613 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 144,437 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP owns 1.91 million shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.