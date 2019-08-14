Hartford Financial Management Boosted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding; Carlson Capital LP Decreased By $1.57 Million Its Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Stake

Carlson Capital LP decreased Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) stake by 60.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP sold 1.57M shares as Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT)’s stock rose 71.68%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 1.03M shares with $1.59M value, down from 2.59 million last quarter. Westport Fuel Systems Inc now has $360.05 million valuation. The stock decreased 6.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 645,887 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MLN VS $60.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.10; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Appoints New Director; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Rev $67.6M

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 29.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hartford Financial Management Inc acquired 11,811 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Hartford Financial Management Inc holds 51,995 shares with $1.44 million value, up from 40,184 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $246.58B valuation. The stock decreased 4.44% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 52.18 million shares traded or 6.06% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: New York City Small Business Optimism Reaches Two-Year High, More Entrepreneurs Look to Hire in 2018 Tue, 01; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 16/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Valeant To Participate At 2018 Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS, LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND HSBC BANK; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Cost-Cutting Drive Pushes Profit to Record; 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. JP Morgan maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $29.5000 target. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Wood upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Friday, July 26. Wood has “Outperform” rating and $3600 target. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Invest Management reported 17,702 shares. Bridgecreek Management Ltd invested in 0.06% or 9,950 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0.16% or 1.57 million shares. At Bancorporation holds 17,327 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Financial Bank Na has invested 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Paragon Capital reported 11,111 shares. Cambridge Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 542,900 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Pcl accumulated 53.30M shares. Annex Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Foundation Advisors holds 0.06% or 39,211 shares. Johnson Group holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 75,273 shares. Secor Cap Advsrs Lp reported 25,898 shares. Brave Warrior Limited Liability Co holds 14,532 shares. Boston Partners holds 1.79% or 48.87M shares. Legacy Private Tru has 0.4% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Carlson Capital LP increased Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) stake by 17,358 shares to 459,458 valued at $26.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 306,472 shares and now owns 776,614 shares. Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold WPRT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group Incorporated One Trading LP owns 5,288 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 122 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 159,316 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) or 1.80 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% or 25,666 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Natl Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 16,588 shares. Valley Advisers Inc holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marathon Capital Management invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Renaissance Tech Limited Company accumulated 0% or 1.37 million shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 135,054 shares. 73,077 are held by Northern Tru Corporation. Moreover, Everett Harris Ca has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT).