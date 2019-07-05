Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS) Forms $2.58 Double Bottom; Advisors Capital Management Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 7.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 28,976 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 346,923 shares with $19.07 million value, down from 375,899 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $238.91B valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G had bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.