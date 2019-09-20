Harsco (HSC) Valuation Rose While Shell Asset Management Co Has Cut Its Stake; Federated Investors Continues to Hold Holding in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS)

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 61,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 365,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.90M, up from 304,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 562,748 shares traded or 37.72% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 31,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 43,703 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, down from 75,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 553,607 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Harsco; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO – DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF ALTEK; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – ACQUIRED ALTEK, ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted EPS From Continuing Ops of 30c to 35c; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: Sees 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Diluted EPS From Continuing Ops $1.11-$1.24; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK FOR £45M; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harsco Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – DEAL FOR £45 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Service Inc, Florida-based fund reported 4,707 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.04% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Spirit Of America Mngmt New York invested 0.53% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Moreover, Foster And Motley has 0.14% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Waterfront Capital Ptnrs Limited Com holds 2.64% or 347,795 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 5,396 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Moreover, Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 15,850 shares. Metropolitan Life Com Ny invested in 18,871 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh stated it has 6,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn holds 120,038 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 480,188 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Phocas Corporation owns 248,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 250 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 47,089 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 33,557 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $104.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 140,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,382 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 1.07% more from 67.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oberweis Asset Management holds 18,800 shares. Invesco reported 632,973 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 47,020 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 208,337 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 561 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Victory has 0.12% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 2.19M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 27,464 shares. 416,756 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Encompass Capital Advisors Limited Company owns 0.48% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 292,093 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd invested in 0% or 117 shares. 486,588 are owned by Heartland Advisors. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited owns 169,300 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $72,473 activity.

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. HSC’s profit will be $27.80M for 14.05 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,987 shares to 28,496 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).