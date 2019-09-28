Harsco (HSC) Stock Value Rose While Sg Capital Management Lowered Its Position; Valueact Holdings LP Upped Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stake by $11.12 Million as Market Value Declined

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 51.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 585,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.36 million, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 545,252 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 620,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 97,315 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, down from 717,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 759,017 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 16/03/2018 – Harsco to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO RENEWS,EXTENDS LOGISTICS-PACKAGING PACT W/ARCELORMITTAL; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF INNOVATIVE; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corp Announces $75 M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q Rev $408M; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income Expected to Range From $165 Million to $180 Million; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corporation Announces $75 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 29/05/2018 – Harsco: Altek Acquistion Has Contingent Consideration Subject to Future Fincl Performance of Altek; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Announces Results of 63rd Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.)

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $631.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 104,649 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $29.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 122,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 1.07% more from 67.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. HSC’s profit will be $28.91 million for 13.33 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold DAR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 152.70 million shares or 0.60% more from 151.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26,379 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Bancorp Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 994,913 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 24,450 shares. Hilltop holds 0.08% or 19,942 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 404,452 shares. 746,488 are owned by Private Mngmt Gp. Equitec Specialists Lc holds 18,377 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 169,411 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Company invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). State Street holds 0.01% or 5.56 million shares. Mesirow Investment Mngmt holds 446,401 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 32,700 shares. Moreover, Boston Ltd has 0.06% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Neuberger Berman Lc has 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

