Harsco (HSC) Stake Maintained by Quantbot Technologies Lp; Bain Capital Investors Has Decreased Stake in Genpact Limited (G) by $297.51 Million

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 92.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 15,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 33,111 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, up from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 4.56% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 379,857 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 02/05/2018 – HARSCO REPORTS $75M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO RENEWS,EXTENDS LOGISTICS-PACKAGING PACT W/ARCELORMITTAL; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harsco Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Harsco to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q Rev $408M; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q EPS 21c; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires Altek for About $60M; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO – AWARDED 4 NEW LOGISTICS & PACKAGING CONTRACTS – WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, down from 40.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. About 1.01 million shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS

More notable recent Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Harsco Corporation Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Harsco Announces Completion of Clean Earth Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Growth For Harsco Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Harsco Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:HSC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 14,600 shares to 200 shares, valued at $11,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $84.11 million for 22.28 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Genpact (NYSE:G) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Patch.com published: “NYSEG Requests 23% Rate Increase; Leaves Bedford Out in the Cold – Patch.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) were released by: Patch.com and their article: “NYSEG Wants 15 Percent Electric Rate Increase; Hearing Scheduled – Yorktown, NY Patch” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Suggests It’s 36% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.