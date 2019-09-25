Harsco (HSC) Reaches $19.82 After 3.00% Up Move; DATALOGIC SPA BOLOGNA ORDINARY SHARES PO (DLGCF) Sellers Increased By 25.39% Their Shorts

DATALOGIC SPA BOLOGNA ORDINARY SHARES PO (OTCMKTS:DLGCF) had an increase of 25.39% in short interest. DLGCF’s SI was 56,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 25.39% from 45,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 568 days are for DATALOGIC SPA BOLOGNA ORDINARY SHARES PO (OTCMKTS:DLGCF)’s short sellers to cover DLGCF’s short positions. It closed at $24.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.75% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 225,462 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 02/05/2018 – Harsco: Sees 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Diluted EPS From Continuing Ops $1.11-$1.24; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Shareholders Elect Eight Director Nominees to Board; 16/03/2018 – Harsco to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted EPS From Continuing Ops of 30c to 35c; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – ACQUIRED ALTEK, ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corp Announces $75 M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Corporation Investors (HSC); 02/05/2018 – Harsco: 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income Expected to Range From $165 Million to $180 Million; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harsco Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook StableThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.59B company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $20.41 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HSC worth $47.73 million more.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $72,473 activity. $47,430 worth of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) was bought by Minan Peter Francis.

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. HSC’s profit will be $28.90 million for 13.76 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Harsco Signs Three Multi-Year Add-on Contracts With JSW Steel – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About Harsco Corporation’s (NYSE:HSC) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold Harsco Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 1.07% more from 67.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 16,144 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors has invested 0.04% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Victory Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 2.19M shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Panagora Asset Management invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 27,298 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Greenwood Ltd Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 7,014 shares. Pinebridge Investments L P holds 60,328 shares. Century Companies accumulated 0% or 36,311 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Scopus Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.49% or 628,050 shares.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. It has a 15.2 P/E ratio. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as makes industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Datalogic S.p.A. manufactures and sells automatic data capture and industrial automation products for retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and healthcare industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates in Automatic Data Capture, Industrial Automation, Informatics, and Corporate divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers in-counter/on-counter scanners/scales, including single plane scanners, and bi-optic and multi-plane imaging scanner/scales; self-shopping devices; loss prevention solutions; presentation scanners; general duty and industrial handheld scanners; mobile computers such as pocket-sized to full-alpha-keyboard hand-held devices, industrial PDAs, pistol-grip terminals, vehicle mounted computers, and middleware software solutions; and laser marking solutions for the manufacture of automotive, electronics, medical devices, and high precision metals.