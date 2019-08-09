Harsco (HSC) Holder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Decreased Position; As Baxter International (BAX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Calamos Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 52,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.61 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $86.37. About 850,417 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 74.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 81,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 28,302 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $571,000, down from 110,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $18.77. About 596,727 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 21/05/2018 – HARSCO – AWARDED 4 NEW LOGISTICS & PACKAGING CONTRACTS – WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corporation Announces $75 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C, EST. 19C; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO – DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF ALTEK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Harsco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSC); 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted EPS From Continuing Ops of 30c to 35c; 21/05/2018 – Harsco Renews and Extends Logistics and Packaging Contract With ArcelorMittal Atlantique & Lorraine (AMAL) in France; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires ALTEK, A Leading Supplier Of Innovative Environmental And Technology Products To The Global Aluminum Industry; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income Expected to Range From $165 Million to $180 Million; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $430.98 million for 25.71 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Trust Comm has 0.22% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 22,379 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Assoc has 0.04% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 310,997 shares. Piedmont Inv reported 11,747 shares. Parkside National Bank & stated it has 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Financial Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.06% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Sit Associate Inc accumulated 134,900 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 545,597 shares. Olstein Cap Management Limited Partnership has 42,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 41,261 shares. Nuance Ltd Llc stated it has 301,847 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Spinnaker Trust accumulated 0.02% or 2,950 shares.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 684,490 shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $122.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbt Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,976 shares. S&Co accumulated 12,120 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Macquarie Gp has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Legal & General Pcl accumulated 232,487 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Marshall Wace Llp owns 51,901 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Serv Group reported 89,658 shares stake. Putnam Invests Llc has 201,963 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 52,715 shares. Valley Advisers has 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 300 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation has 0.01% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 62,700 shares. 16,298 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc holds 0.36% or 1.40 million shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). First Manhattan accumulated 70,970 shares.

